Vidor's Reagan Stephenson earns gold and is named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

VIDOR, Texas — At the UIL Track and Field State Meet Raegan Stephenson secured a gold medal for the Vidor Pirates.



“I knew that this was something that I really wanted to do so I just worked as hard as I could until finally I medaled, I got the gold medal,” Stephenson said.



Reagan brought home gold all season, collecting four invitational gold metals, one in Area, Regionals and most recently State.



“I was just very relaxed and I was confident and I knew that I mean even if I didn’t win, the next day was gonna come,” Stephenson said. “But, also I kept seeing like signs of luck I guess. There was a lady bug in my hotel room and then lady bugs would land on me so it’s kind of like a superstition thing that I felt like was telling me this was my year.”



“She’s been consistent all year long jumping 5’8, 5’6 at every meet, winning every one of them," Darin Fletcher, Stephenson's high jump coach, said. "So, she’s been very consistent. I knew we’d be around that height. That’s when we got to when she hit the 5’7. It’s been a while since we got her to 5’6 so I was happy and so was she and I’m glad she did it.”



Reagan came to the Vidor track program with advanced skills and placed second as a freshman but made it back to Austin her junior year.



“It was very good to see her take that and use it as motivation saying OK, this is what I’ve gotta do if I wanna remain good or be as good as I can be," Coach Fletcher said "I’ve gotta work and it think the work that she put in between her sophomore and Junior year paid off with what she got. I’m really proud of her.”



Reagan isn’t satisfied though. She wants more gold around her neck before she leaves high school.



“I want to go back obviously," Stephenson said. "I want to go back and get a gold next year but I also want to jump in college, and I also want to play basketball. Just to continue doing what I love and also to make myself proud.”