UIL Softball and Baseball Playoff Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL softball and baseball playoffs roll on this week with a total of five local team still on the road to State.

3A Regional Semifinals Softball

Orangefield vs #1 Grandview

Friday 6:30 pm, Navasota

Winner vs #3 Franklin or #10 East Bernard



1A Regional Championship Softball

Chester vs #10 Neches

All games at Lufkin Hudson

G1: Friday 6:00 pm

G2: Saturday 6:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner advances to State



3A Regional Quarterfinals Baseball

#23 Woodville vs Diboll

All games at Cleveland

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 6:00 pm

G3: Saturday 1:00 pm (if necessary$

Winner vs #18 Lorena or West



3A Regional Quarterfinals Baseball

#3 Orangefield vs #6 Central Heights

All games at Jasper

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Saturday 4:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs #16 Little River Academy or #12 Maypearl



1A Regional Semifinals Baseball

Brookeland vs #4 Kennard

All games at Nacogdoches

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 5:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Leverett’s Chapel or Sulphur Bluff