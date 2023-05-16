Kelly wins first baseball State Championship!

Three-run fifth propels Kelly past Midland Christian in title game

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Kelly Bulldogs are State Champions in baseball for the first time after defeating Midland Christian 3-1 Tuesday.

Jason Tyner's club didn't let the 10 am start bother them as Ryan Brown delivered a first inning RBI single to left bringing in Gage Lawdermilk.

The Mustangs would answer in their first at bat. Cadon Griffin singled to right field to score Conner Jordan and tie things up.

Midland Christian would then take their first lead in the third inning. Jared Moulder relieved starter Ryan Brown and had to deal with runners at the corners. Moulder faked the throw to third and spun to first for a pickoff attempt. The throw would get away, allowing Jordan to score.

The Mustangs held the 2-1 advantage until the Dawgs came alive in the fifth.

Sam Bevilacqua ripped a ball to left field that would score Palmer Simeon tying things up.

Later and errant throw by the catcher to first on an attempted pick off play allowed Ryan Brown to score and give Kelly a 3-2 lead.

Moments later Gibson Bitar delivered an insurance run with an RBI single up the middle that scored Bevilacqua.

Moulder would finish off a masterful relief performance to pick up the win. He pitched four and a third scoreless innings while only giving up a pair of his and striking out three.

Second-year Head Coach Jason Tyner spoke about his team's remarkable turnaround over one year.

"I've never been so proud of a group of kids. This group of kids won nine games last year and finished last in district and they just went to work. And we're just a really, really good team. We play good baseball. We play fundamentally sound and I have great kids and they refuse to lose."

Senior Rhett Knox, who went the distance in the semifinal win Monday, said this group was special.

"We all have a really tight and close bond unlike any team I've ever been on."

While there was plenty of talent on TAPPS rosters, this group of Kelly "dirtbags" found a way to outwork the competition. Tyner agreed.