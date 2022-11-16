PNG's Chance Prosperie is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week

All-State Wide Receiver Chance Prosperie earns Athlete of The Week honors

PORT NECHES, Texas — For a second-straight year the Port Neches-Groves football team will be playing for an Area Round Championship.

A big part of the Indians success in recent years has been All-State wide receiver Chance Prosperie.

Head Coach Jeff Joseph has been impressed with what he's seen during his first year at PNG.

"Chance is one of the most competitive football players I've ever been around. He practices like that and acts like hat everyday. He shows up in the games. He wins fifty-fifty balls. He's not the biggest guy. He's fast, not the fastest guy, but he makes plays. He's so competitive. He goes up after the football very hard and it's unbelievably comforting as a coach to to have a guy out there like that. You know when stuff hits the fan, you gotta have it, you can throw the ball to chance."

For the senior, being an Indian was something he dreamed of while growing up.

"It's something I'll probably remember for the rest of my life honestly, being an Indian. Growing up I always wanted to be one and when I was young. It's crazy that I can finally do this at this age and have the success that I've had and it's an honor honestly."

In PNG's Bi-District win over Montgomery, Prosperie made a catch for the ages. Securing the ball on the back of a defender.

"I could see that Cole (Crippen) was throwing the ball and I saw it coming and I felt the ball in my hands on his back and I knew whatever happened I had to make sure I had a hold of that ball."

Coach Joseph says it was the type a catch you rarely see.