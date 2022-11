High School Football Area Round Schedule

Ten local team remain in the UIL Football Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached the Area Round of the UIL Football Playoffs and ten local teams remain on the long road to State.

Here's a look at the Area Round Football Schedule.

5A-DI AREA

Port Arthur Memorial (10-1) vs Frisco Wakeland (7-4)

Friday 7:00 pm, Abe Martin Stadium - Lufkin

Winner vs #1 Longview (11-0) or Frisco Lone Star (9-2)

5A-DII AREA

Port Neches-Groves (9-2) vs #10 Austin LBJ (9-2)

Friday 7:00 pm, Rhodes Stadium - Katy

Winner vs Belton (9-2) or Brenham (7-4)

4A-DI AREA

#6 Lumberton (10-1) vs Stafford (7-4)

Friday 7:30 pm, BISD Memorial Stadium - Beaumont

Winner vs #7 Chapel Hill (9-2) or Bay City (8-3)

4A-DI AREA

#4 Silsbee (11-0) vs Smithville (5-6)

Friday 7:30 pm, Waller ISD Stadium - Waller

Winner vs #5 Bellville (11-0) or Madisonville (7-4)



4A-DI AREA

Hamshire-Fannett (8-3) vs Waco Connally (9-2)

Friday 7:30 pm, Berton A. Yates Stadium - Willis

Winner vs #3 Cuero (10-1) or Sealy (7-4)

3A-DI AREA

Orangefield (9-2) vs Cameron Yoe (8-3)

Friday 7:00 pm, Freedom Field - Iowa Colony

Winner vs Diboll (8-3) or #3 Columbus (10-1)

3A-DI AREA

Anahuac (9-2) vs #1 Franklin (11-0)

Thursday 7:30 pm, Waller ISD Stadium - Waller

Winner vs Hitchcock (10-1) or Woodville (9-2)

3A-DI AREA

Woodville (9-2) vs Hitchcock (10-1)

Friday 7:00 pm, Kyle White Stadium - Anahauc

Winner vs Anahuac (9-2) or #1 Franklin (11-0)

3A-DII AREA

#3 Newton (10-1) vs New Boston (6-5)

Friday 7:00 pm, Lion Stadium - Henderson

Winner vs Daingerfield (9-2) or DeKalb (9-2)