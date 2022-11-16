Beaumont United's Wesley Yates, III signs with the University of Washington

BEAUMONT, Texas — One of the top high school basketball players in the nation signed his National Letter of Intent in Beaumont Wednesday night.
United's Wesley Yates, III is heading to the Pacific Northwest to play for the University of Washington in the Pac-12.
Friends and family gathered to celebrate the signing at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Yates, who is ranked as one of the top fifty high school players in the United States by ESPN, said this moment is special.
"It really means everything. Everything I've worked for all my life. Just all the work I put in. Everything just all paying off. Just acknowleding hard work pays off. It's just another step in the right direction I'm going towards. Really just a big accomplishment for me and I feel a really big relief just knowing my parents don't got to pay for anything, go to school for free. Just a big relief for me. So I can just lock in and get ready for our season."
Yates and the Timberwolves are looking for their third-straight State Championship. ESPN currently has Beaumont United ranked 24th in their latest national high school rankings.