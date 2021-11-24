LCM's Da'Marion Morris is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week!

Morris ran for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in the Battlin' Bears Area Round win

ORANGE, Texas — He's been the epitome of consistency for LCM. Last week, Da'Marion Morris stepped up yet again as he torched Columbia for over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Head Coach Eric Peevey has high praise for the junior.

"Coaching Da'Marion it's an awesome deal man. He is a football player. He's leading our team in interceptions, he's leading our team in touchdowns, he's leading our team in rushing, he's one of the top ones in receiving. He never wants to come off the field. He's always smiling. You know I've coached a lot of special players and he's right up there on top of the list with them. Just by his work ethic, his attitude. Everybody likes him. There's not a me thing about him, it's all about the team. And this is what makes coaching fun, when you have football players like that on your team."

Morris gives credit to the big guys up front for his success out of the backfield.

"Yeah I show love to them. Without them I couldn't be able to make all these rushing yards and stuff. I give my hat off to them. I feel like this the best offensive line that I had since I've been here."

And while Morris has always been a weapon, Coach Peevey has seen one major improvement during his junior season.