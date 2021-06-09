Nederland 9's knock Vidor out of District 32 Tournament

NEDERLAND, Texas — It was do or die for a pair of black and gold 9U teams in the District 32 Tournament.
Nederland played host to Vidor in an elimination game Tuesday night.
Big Ned took a 4-0 lead in their first at bat and never looked back on the way to a 12-7 victory.
The win sets up another elimination game tomorrow night when Nederland travels to Hamshire-Fannett.
The District 32 Semifinal is also scheduled for 7:00 pm tomorrow when Bridge City visits Port Neches.
Port Neches toppled Nederland 9-3 in their only game of the tournament, while Bridge City beat Vidor 12-11 and Hamshire-Fannett 8-3.