Nederland 9's knock Vidor out of District 32 Tournament

Nederland to face Hamshire-Fannett after getting past Vidor

NEDERLAND, Texas — It was do or die for a pair of black and gold 9U teams in the District 32 Tournament.

Nederland played host to Vidor in an elimination game Tuesday night.

Big Ned took a 4-0 lead in their first at bat and never looked back on the way to a 12-7 victory.

The win sets up another elimination game tomorrow night when Nederland travels to Hamshire-Fannett.

The District 32 Semifinal is also scheduled for 7:00 pm tomorrow when Bridge City visits Port Neches.