Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Baseball

Nederland 9's knock Vidor out of District 32 Tournament

Nederland to face Hamshire-Fannett after getting past Vidor

NEDERLAND, Texas — It was do or die for a pair of black and gold 9U teams in the District 32 Tournament. 

Nederland played host to Vidor in an elimination game Tuesday night. 

Big Ned took a 4-0 lead in their first at bat and never looked back on the way to a 12-7 victory. 

The win sets up another elimination game tomorrow night when Nederland travels to Hamshire-Fannett. 

The District 32 Semifinal is also scheduled for 7:00 pm tomorrow  when Bridge City visits Port Neches. 

Port Neches toppled Nederland 9-3 in their only game of the tournament, while Bridge City beat Vidor 12-11 and Hamshire-Fannett 8-3. 

