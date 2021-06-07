Bridge City 9's rally to beat Vidor, 12-11

Bridge City overcomes 5-0 deficit to top Vidor

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Bridge City 9-year-old All-Stars got off to a rough start in their District 32 Tournament opener before rallying for a big win.

Vidor took advantage of early walks to jump in front with a 5-0 lead on enemy turf.

Bridge City showed they could knock it around in the first, threatening to score but were unable to scratch across a run in the first.

Those threats would turn into runs later with Bridge City pulling out a 12-11 victory.

Next up for BC is a road trip to Hamshire-Fannett tomorrow night. The blue and gold topped Groves National, 10-5.

Meanwhile Vidor travels to Groves National tomorrow for an elimination game.

In other action Port Neches took it to their Mid-County rival Nederland, 9-3. The win advances Port Neches into the semifinals where they await the winner of Bridge City and Hamshire-Fannett.

Nederland drops to the elimination bracket to face the survivor of Groves National and Vidor Wednesday night.