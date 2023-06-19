Lumberton Little League has banner night with three District 12 Championships!

Lumberton teams dominate District 12 Monday night

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Little League entered Monday night with three of their teams playing for District 12 titles. When the dust settled, all three were lifting District 12 Championship banners!

Lumberton's Senior All-Stars completed their dominate run through the district, pulling away from Silsbee, 12-1. The victory capped off an unbelievable performance that saw Lumberton outscore their opponents, 66-1.

Things were tougher for the 11U baseball stars. Lumberton and West End were tied at six entering the final inning. That's when Vanderburg hit fly ball that would carry over West End's center fielder's head allowing two runs to score.

After getting within one after a bases loaded walk during their final at bat, West End's season was on the line. Canter would handle a grounder back to the mound and toss it over for the District 12 clinching out.

Things were also tight in the 10U softball championship. In the end Lumberton had just enough to hold off Kountze 4-3, finishing off an undefeated run in the District 12 Tournament.

