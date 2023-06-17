'I'm just trying to help everybody up the latter': Third annual PJ Locke Lockdown Camp continues to pull interest

Denver Broncos PJ Locke and his teammates took over BISD Memorial Stadium to encourage younger players.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A triple-digit head index didn't seem to turn away many kids from getting to experience PJ Locke's third annual Lockedown Camp.

"It was pretty cool. 10 out of 10 experience," one camper said.

"It's my dream to go to the NFL so I wanted to see what it was like," another camper added.

Hundreds of kids got to run drills and learn from Locke and his Broncos teammates.

"I love it. I love giving back to the community," Locke said. "My family told me a long time ago when you get to the top don't pull the ladder up. So, I'm just trying to help everybody up the latter."

"Everybody knows that Texas is a big football state so, it's really fun to be out here to see the kids, see the talent," Locke's teammate Justin Simmons said.

"Ton of talent," Locke's teammate Kareem Jackson said. "Got a bunch of guys here right now, got a bunch of talent here around me. A lot of guys here that got some real promise."

Each volunteer player and coach had one goal by the end of camp, encourage every kid that stepped on the field.

"I never was the most talented on the field but, I live and die by the quote: hard work beats talent and talent doesn't work hard," Locke said. "That's what guided me through my high school career, through my whole football career. I still got it in me now and I know the hard work speaks for itself."

"Their goals and dreams of playing in the NFL or whatever it is, is attainable, more than attainable," Simmons said. "Sometimes, you get caught up in the idea that it's too far away. I can't do it, I can't obtain this, I can't reach that but, being out here and seeing the guys in person, in the flesh, I feel like that'll really set the tone for these kids to be like 'oh, I can do this.'"

"I was once one of these kids," Jackson said. "Wanting to come to a camp, wanting to see NFL guys and I wanted to experience it, just to be around it. Just to kind of hear what it takes. Just trying to appreciate these guys, Doesn't matter what they want to do in life, just make sure they put the effort in and give it their all."

Cincinnati Bengals Calvin Tyler Jr. also volunteered at Locke's camp.

"It felt good seeing PJ laying the platform, giving back to these kids," Tyler said. "That's what it's all about. It's been a blessing learning from him. He's my cousin, like learning from my big cousin."

This is Calvin's first summer as a professional football player.

"I got in, I'm still learning too. Watching the kids, watching the NFL players. Man, I'm still young so I'm trying to take everything in, for sure."

Locke said the campers has a lot of potential, and he hopes to see their growth at future Lockedown camps.

"I definitely see a couple. I see some that used to look like me," Locke said. "When I was younger, I was probably like 5'5" going into my high school years. Nobody really believed in me so I'm going to give these kids the feeling of hope that my dad and my parents instilled in me."