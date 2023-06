Doggett outlines signage rebranding details for Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium

Doggett is proposing to rebrand both sides of the press box with "Doggett BISD Stadium" on the top line, along with "Toyota * Ford * John Deere" on the bottom line.

BEAUMONT, Texas — After the Beaumont Independent School District school board voted 6-1 to approve a bid package from Doggett for the naming rights of Memorial Stadium, the company is now outlining more rebranding details.

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, board members met to once again discuss selling the naming rights to Memorial Stadium.

The school board agenda item outlined a vote on approving a proposal provided by Doggett Equipment Services Group.

This decision was tabled at a previous school board meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Doggett's package includes a stadium press box on both sides and an illuminated sign.

The bid includes a payment of $110,000 every year for 10 years, totaling $1,100,000.

The proposal was then officially approved.

New school board documents show that the company is proposing to rebrand both sides of the stadium's press box with "Doggett BISD Stadium" on the top line, along with "Toyota * Ford * John Deere" on the bottom line.

As for the marquis sign, Doggett wants to replace "Beaumont ISD" with "Doggett" on all sides.

They also want to replace the "Memorial Stadium" line on the marquis sign with the logos of Ford and Lincoln on side 1, Toyota and Mazda on side 2 and John Deere on side 3.

These details will be up for vote at the Beaumont ISD School Board meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Beaumont ISD Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen previously told 12News the money made from the bid can be used to possibly get a new scoreboard and maintain the stadium.

School Board President Robert C. Dunn Sr. says money can also be used to help give teachers raises.

"We've lost many millions of dollars because of our ADA average daily attendance so we haven't always had enough money to give our teachers raises so this will give us some leeway here to get some thing in the district done," said Dunn.

Beaumont ISD joins 24 other districts in Texas that have sold the naming rights to their stadiums.

Prior to the April 20 meeting, board member Joe Evans said he's ready to see the stadium given a new name.

"Anything that's pumping revenue into our educational system, i'm all for it. So, I've done the research on that company, they seem like qualified, great company, the ownership is here locally now, so they're part of the community," Evans said.

Doggett is one of North America's largest heavy equipment distributors, with annual sales in excess of $2 billion and a workforce of more than 2,100 full-time employees, according to their proposal package.

The stadium first opened in 2010 and was named after Carrol "Butch" Thomas the school district's first black superintendent.

In 2018, Beaumont ISD voted to change the name to Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium. This came three years after a forensic audit revealed Thomas' administration mismanaged a $389 million bond back in 2007 which funded the stadium.

In January 2022, the board passed a motion to change the name, but school officials didn’t specify if it would be back to Carrol “Butch” Thomas.

Four people voted in favor of the name change, two voted against and one person abstained.

The January 2022 meeting was the third time in four years the school board has discussed the renaming of the Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium.

Several members wanted to bring back the 'Butch.’ The name change was rejected and the name 'Memorial Stadium' still stands.

Before the 4 to 2 vote, members heard from people on both sides of the issue.

"If you're going to do anything with the name to sell the naming rights and bring in some much-needed revenue,” Beaumont City councilman Mike Getz said previously.



"The naming of the stadium had nothing to do with our children's education. If this actually had to be done by an elected board of trustees I would not be standing here tonight,” another meeting attendee said previously.

After the motion passed, the board went into an executive session to meet with their attorney.

They returned and rescinded the original 4-2 vote, before finally deciding to consider selling the naming rights. The subsequent motion, which passed 5-2, resulted in the decision to have the superintendent meet with Beaumont ISD’s facilities committee to look into selling the naming rights for the stadium.

On January 18, 2022, Crenshaw Law Firm sent a letter to the Beaumont ISD board president and several others threatening to sue.

The letter states an anonymous donor made a considerable donation to Beaumont in 2018 in exchange for permanently renaming Memorial Stadium.