Bridge City baseball player returns home after helping US defeat Venezuela in the U-12 Baseball World Cup

Ty Chambless is the first player in Southeast Texas to ever get the title at this level.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A 12-year-old Bridge City baseball star returned to his home turf in Southeast Texas on Tuesday after a huge win abroad.

Ty Chambless helped the U.S. defeat Venezuela to win the U-12 Baseball World Cup in Taiwan.

The community turned out to welcome him home. The celebration was originally supposed to happen Monday night, but Chambless got back a little late.

Now with plenty of rest, Chambless was greeted by proud Southeast Texans.

The 12-year-old competed in the WBSC U-12 World Cup in Taiwan, where he represented the U.S. and beat Venezuela 10-2 to take home gold.

"It feels great," Chambless said. "It's an honor to have a bunch of people behind me when I was playing in Taiwan. It was an honor to represent our country."

In the gold medal game, Chambless went one for two with three run batted-ins (RBIs). Overall, he was four for 12 with three runs and four RBI.

It's a big accomplishment for any 12-year-old. Chambless is the first player in Southeast Texas to ever get the title at this level.

Chambless said now he's working to get on the 15U team so he can work on his next medal.