409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Buna Cougars

Buna is taking a one game at a time approach in 2022

BUNA, Texas — Coach Gary Kinne's first year leading Buna was far from easy. The Cougars managed just two wins, but still earned a playoff spot. Now the goals move up a notch.

"One of goals this year is not to just get in the playoffs and get fourth cause you're going to matchup with somebody over there that you don't want to. So you've got to get first or second in whatever your district you're in to advance. So that's our goal this year, advance in the playoffs, not just get in."

Buna will benefit from the return of running back Jacob Johnson who had over a thousand yards and thirteen touchdowns last season.

"We're a run first football team. We are going to be able to throw though and Jacob is a really good running back and we expect big things from him. We feel like we have a stable of running backs. Brennan Hippler can run the ball and we really feel like we can run with a lot of different people. Our quarterback can run as well."

While there are bigger goals for this Buna team, they're taking a one game at a time approach.

"You know for us we'd like to say each week. Last year we had some lofty goals and didn't meet them. This year one at a time, we obviously like to win that first football game. Get out on a winning note. But for us, advance in the playoffs. That's our goal and obviously win the district championship, but to advance in the playoffs."

BUNA COUGARS

2021 Record: (2-9, 2-4)

District Finish: 4th

Playoffs: Bi-District (Diboll, L 56-0)

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: None

Playoff Appearances: 17 (8 straight)