409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Anahuac Panthers

Anahuac looks to improve on most successful season since 2010

ANAHUAC, Texas — When Greg Neece took over Anahuac in 2019 he wanted to change the mentality of the program. So far it's paying off, with the Panthers coming off their first district championship and playoff win since 2010.

"Mediocrity. That's what it was. Everybody was okay with being average. And we've instilled a work ethic, and winning is important. If you play the games you might as well win them. When we won that playoff game last year that really made our program take off. It generated a lot of excitement in the community."

Anahuac brings back plenty of talent, including seven starters from an offense that averaged just under 39 points a game

"Our headliner is Landon Corbitt. He'll be a four year starter. He'll be one of the best players in the area and he's looking really good. He's at running back fulltime now and also starting at the free safety on defense. He's kind of our leader and as he goes we go and we're expecting big things out of him and the rest of his teammates."

Once again Neece's team will be tested against one of of the toughest programs in the State of Texas.

"We scrimmaged Newton last year, I did that for reason. Because I wanted our team to see how you're supposed to play the game. Aggressive and flying around and hitting people on offense and defense. From that point on we got really good as far as being aggressive. Now we're opening up with Newton game one so we'll see where we stand after that."

ANAHUAC PANTHERS

2021 Record: 9-3, 5-1

District Finish: Tri-Champions

Playoffs: Bi-District (Coldspring-Oakhurst, W 30-6); Area (Columbus, L 42-34)

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: None

Playoff Appearances: 26 (3 straight)