BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Port Arthur has released body camera and in-car video of the fatal 2018 officer-involved shooting of a Port Arthur man.

A Jefferson County grand jury decided in February to take no action against the Port Arthur police officer involved in the shooting.

The family of Shayne Lyons, 35, who was killed December 28, 2018, viewed the videos Wednesday night.

The officer attempted to stop and detain Lyons, who was walking in the roadway and carrying a large weapon, according to a Port Arthur Police Department previous news release.

The officer told Lyons multiple times to drop his weapon before he opened fire, Port Arthur Police spokesperson Matt Bulls said in a previous news release.

The officer fired several rounds from his service weapon, shooting the Lyons, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

From a City of Port Arthur news release...

Recognizing that transparency builds trust, the City of Port Arthur will release the body camera and in car videos depicting the incident involving the death of Mr. Shayne Lyons. The family of Mr. Lyons will be afforded the opportunity to view the aforementioned videos. Pursuant to the Texas Public Information Act, requestors will also be provided with copies of the same thereafter.

There are many considerations which must be taken into account before the release to the public of a video depicting a police officer involved shooting. Pending Grand Jury determinations, the internal investigation of the incident, and threatened or anticipated civil litigation are all valid exceptions under the Texas Public Information Act to producing videos and other records involving a police officer involved shooting.

The City of Port Arthur will release videos showing the encounter between Mr. Lyons and the Port Arthur Police Officer on the afternoon of December 28, 2018. The City of Port Arthur reserves all rights it may have in this matter or any other police matter regarding maintaining the confidentiality of certain records under the Texas Public Information Act.