PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury decided to take no action last week against a Port Arthur police officer following a December 28 officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Kansas Avenue near Rev. Raymond Scott Avenue on Friday, December 28, 2018.

The family identified the man who was shot as 35-year-old Shane Lyons.

The officer attempted to stop and detain a man walking in the roadway and carrying a large weapon according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

The officer told the man multiple times to drop his weapon before he opened fire, Port Arthur Police spokesperson Matt Bulls said in a news release. The officer fired several rounds from his service weapon, shooting the man according to the release. A Justice of the Peace pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.