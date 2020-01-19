NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Newton County are investigating after a woman's body was found in an outbuilding.

A 32-year-old woman's body was discovered in the building behind a house just north of Newton off of FM 2626 according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release.

Newton Police Department, Newton County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

Her cause of death is unknown, and an autopsy has been ordered according to the release.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Woman arrested after fight leads to deadly stabbing in Newton County

President Trump's Austin visit draws protests from both sides of the aisle

Southeast Texas 2020 MLK Day celebrations, parades