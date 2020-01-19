BEAUMONT, Texas — Communities across Southeast Texas will gather together on Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a variety of events. Parades, volunteer days and family events are scheduled in the coming days to celebrate the life and legacy of MLK.

Beaumont's annual MLK Day Parade has been postponed, and is rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 . The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. at Lamar Institute of Technology (at the corner of University Drive and East Lavaca) and ends at King Middle School.





has been postponed, and is rescheduled for . The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. at Lamar Institute of Technology (at the corner of University Drive and East Lavaca) and ends at King Middle School. Law enforcement officials and firefighters can get a free meal on Monday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. thanks in part to Rao's Bakery and J. Wilsons'. The 'BBQ and Brown Water' event will be held at J. Wilsons' in Beaumont on Monday, Jan. 20 for police officers, sheriff's offices, firefighters, game wardens, FBI and troopers that wish to attend.





thanks in part to Rao's Bakery and J. Wilsons'. The 'BBQ and Brown Water' event will be held at J. Wilsons' in Beaumont on Monday, Jan. 20 for police officers, sheriff's offices, firefighters, game wardens, FBI and troopers that wish to attend. Port Arthur's 34th MLK Brunch will be held on Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center. The center is located at 3401 Cultural Center Dr.





34th MLK Brunch will be held on at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center. The center is located at 3401 Cultural Center Dr. Spinning Wheels in Orange is holding an 'MLK Day Skate' event from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. The event page says there will be "All You Can Eat Pizza, Skating And Games." Spinning Wheels is located at 6926 Hwy. 87 N. in Orange.







MLK Day Other event in Orange, TX by Spinning Wheels on Monday, January 20 2020

Volunteers will spend Monday, Jan. 20, planting 10,000 longleaf pine seedlings in the Big Sandy Creek Unit of Big Thicket National Preserve. The Big Sandy Creek Unit is just north of Dallardsville in Polk County. The full-day event will start at 9:30 a.m. It's the 10th annual tree planting event on 'Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.' To register, call Megan Urban, Volunteer Program Manager at (409)-951-6725.



The Jasper Branch of the NAACP will hold the annual Martin Luther King Day March & Rally on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. It will start in front of Greater New Bethel Baptist Church at 1288 East Main in Jasper. The route will follow its traditional route west on MLK, south on Main, west on Houston St., south on Marvin Hancock Dr. and on to the auditorium at Jasper High School. The event's keynote speaker will be Dr. JeaRon Chew, Pastor of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

