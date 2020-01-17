NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies in Newton County are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed Friday.

Newton County deputies were called via 911 at 11:22 a.m. Friday about the stabbing according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The caller said a female neighbor had come to their home saying that she had stabbed someone and requested that the neighbor call 911 the release said.

The unidentified woman was stabbed around 11:15 a.m. Friday according to Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles.

Two women were involved in a disturbance at a home on County Road 3144 in the Old Champion community when one woman stabbed the other one Rowles told 12News.

A 12News photographer saw the woman's body being removed from the scene Friday afternoon.

The crime scene is off of County Road 3139 about a mile west of Texas 63 according to Rowles.

One person is in custody following the stabbing according to Rowles.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as investigators learn more Rowles said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

