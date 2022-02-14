Jefferson County election officials encourage, list benefits of early voting

“If you give up that right to vote, you give up the right to speak."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Southeast Texas voters have already gone to the polls and cast their ballots and are encouraging others to do the same.

“If you give up that right to vote, you give up the right to speak,” Keith Wingling, Southeast Texas voter, said.

Early voting began on Monday and Wingling took advantage of it.

“It took me maybe 30 seconds to register, and about two minutes to cast my ballot,” Wingling said. “I mean, it's real simple. All you have to do is read everything carefully, select what you believe in, and select the people that you want to represent you.”

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging voters to cast their ballots for the March primaries. Officials said there are many perks to early voting.

“There is huge benefits in Texas,” Aaron Kelly, Jefferson County elections manager said. “We have a two week period, that includes a Saturday and a Sunday for early voting. Go ahead and get it done, so, you know, when it comes to election day you won't be caught up in the crowds trying to rush to get your vote in.”

Voting locations will be open from Monday until Feb. 25. One exception is Jefferson County, where locations will be not be open on Feb. 21.

“Monday through Friday is going to be 8 to 5,” Kelly said. “Then on Saturday, we expand 7 to 7. On Sunday, it's only going to be six hours, from 12 to 6.”

Voters will need to bring an accepted form of identification. In Texas, there are seven different accepted options including a person’s drivers license and passport.

“Everyone is required to show a form of I.D.,” Donna Alford, Orange County elections administrator, said. "If you do not have a license you can still have vote, but you will need to bring a bill, or bank statement, and fill out a form called a reasonable impediment.”

County officials and community members feel that the March primaries are a great chance for voters to let their voices be heard. Area voters feel with so many options to get to the polls, there should be no excuse to not vote.

“For your voice to speak up against gas prices, oil prices, food prices, your rent prices,” Wingling said. “You give up that right to gripe, if you don't come out to vote. That's a right you are given as an American.”