Texas AG Ken Paxton suing Facebook for 'unauthorized use of biometric data'

The lawsuit claims that Facebook has "captured and used the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so."

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday that he has sued Facebook – now known as Meta – for unauthorized use of biometric data, in violation of Texas law.

Paxton's office claims in the lawsuit that Facebook has "captured and used the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so." The attorney general says Facebook has been storing millions of biometric identifiers (defined as “a retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint, or record of hand or face geometry”) contained in photos and videos uploaded by friends and family who used the social media app.

“Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being,” Paxton said. “This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security.”

KVUE has reached out to Meta for comment on the lawsuit. A Meta spokesperson gave KVUE the following statement:

"These claims are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously.”

Meta's spokesperson also noted that the lawsuit was filed in in Marshall, Texas, which happens to be U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert’s district, an opponent to Paxton in the upcoming election. Meta's spokesperson pointed out that the company shut down its face recognition system across its platforms in 2021 and said when the company did provide services powered by facial recognition, people were always provided with notice and controls. More information on the facial recognition policy changes can be found online here.

For a look at the lawsuit filed by Paxton, click here.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paul Livengood on social media: Facebook | Twitter