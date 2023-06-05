Port Arthur City Council District 3, District 4 seat race heading to a runoff election

Doneane Beckcom will head to a runoff against Wanda Lewis Bodden for District 3 seat. Incumbent Kenneth Marks will face off Harold Doucet for District 4 seat.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The race for Port Arthur City Council District 3 and District 4 seats is headed to a runoff election.

In the District 3 race none of the four candidates got more than 50% of the vote so we may be looking at a runoff between Doneane Beckcom, who got 39% of the vote and Wanda Lewis Bodden who got 26%.

Beckcom is an attorney and Bodden is a pastor.

Beckcom wants to focus on drainage and city transparency. Bodden is a retired educator, focused on building community-police relationship.

Incumbent Kenneth Marks was up against Harold Doucet, Allen "Opie" Valka, Alicia Gayle Marshall in the race for Port Arthur City Council District 4.

Doucet received 46% of the vote. Marks received 33% of the vote.

Marks and Doucet will head to a runoff.

Marks, who's held the seat for three years, is hoping for another term.

"A a lot of projects and issues that this current council has been working on and we've made some significant progress towards getting those things done for our citizens. I'd like to complete that task," Marks said.

Candidate and former city council member Doucet says he wants to make changes that benefit the people of Port Arthur.

"I want be a voice that is receptive to what the citizens are concerned about," Doucet said.

The date for runoff election is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.