Crews work for days to clean oil spill after more than 1K gallons spill into marsh area near Orange

The spill happened on April 26, 2023. As of Tuesday afternoon, crews have recovered 798 gallons of oil.

ORANGE, Texas — Crews have been working to clean up an oil spill that happened in a marsh area near Orange more than five days ago.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, personnel from the Coast Guard MARINE Safety Unit Port Arthur received a notification from the National Response Center, saying crude oil spilled from a 22-inch transmission pipeline on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near mile marker 260, according to a U.S. Coast Guard release.

A unified command consisting of the Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and Shell Pipeline Company LP responded. The crude oil spilled into a marsh area about five miles east of Orange.

The transmission line, called Zydeco, is owned by Shell, Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki told 12News.

Shell personnel estimates 30 barrels, or 1,260 gallons, of crude oil spilled into the marsh area. The pipeline was shut in on April 25, 2023 with no additional visible discharge, according to the release.

As of Tuesday, May 2, 2023, crews are still working to clean up the spill.

Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services, an oil spill removal organization hired by Shell, deployed 5,900 feet of containment boom and sorbent boom and are using one drum skimmer and four response vessels to remove the spilled oil.

So far, about 19 barrels, or 798 gallons, of oil have been recovered, according to the release.

Crews are using low-pressure flushing to remediate the affected shoreline along the bank of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. There have been no reports that any wildlife in the area was impacted by the spill.

Drone evaluations and on-water assessments will continue to closely monitor the situation, and Shell is preparing to make repairs to the pipeline.

While Corinne Zilnicki said no recreational traffic has been affected, restrictions on vessel traffic in the immediate area went into effect Monday at 6 p.m. and will remain in place until further notice.

Crews are encouraging mariners to report any oil they see to Vessel Traffic Services or MSU Port Arthur’s Command Duty Officer at 409-284-5767.

The cause of the spill is under investigation. The Unified Command is working in coordination with area partners to ensure the safety of the public and protect the environment.

