Silsbee mayoral candidates share what changes they hope to bring to the city if elected

Silsbee's mayoral race is the only contested race in the city.

SILSBEE, Texas — Election Day in Southeast Texas is just days away, and many hot races are on the ballot.

With early voting ending Tuesday, many have already gone to the polls to have their voices heard. Southeast Texans who have not voted yet can still do so on May 6, 2023 which is Election Day.

With the current mayor of Silsbee not seeking re-election, candidates John Marble and Danny Reneau are battling for the spot. The mayoral race is the only contested race in Silsbee.

What Marble thought was going to be an uncontested race turned into a duel at the last minute, with Reneau competing as a write-in candidate.

"This is the first time I have ever had to campaign," Marble said. "This is a new area for me. It's not something I really knew about going in."

Once the opportunity presented itself, Marble knew he wanted to run for the seat. He hopes to bring new technology and business to Silsbee.

"To let the world know what good we are doing," Marble said. "We can do that by outreach on social media. To grow business, just like everybody else. I would like to add infrastructure and fix our roads."

The Silsbee native works at his non-profit organization and feels that he is ready to lead.

"I have always been as people call me a community activist,” Marble said. “So I thought about it, and I knew that I could do so much good if I put my hat in the ring. I love this community, and in fact, I can't think of a lot of people in our generation that loves this community more than I do."

For Reneau, it was a last-minute decision to run for mayor.

"This was the time. II were to participate, it would be now,” Reneau said. “Also that this is a time they needed me."

The write-in candidate is a Silsbee native who owned the Silsbee Bee. He decided to run for office after receiving multiple calls from people telling him he would be a good fit for mayor.

"I owed the community something," Reneau said. "Because this community has done a lot for me. For many years, this is one of the 10 biggest weekly newspapers in Texas. It's because of all the good people that work down here."

If elected, Reneau wants to create jobs and put new buildings on vacant land.

"Sure would be nice to get somebody located on that 300 or 400-square acres, so we can try to get some jobs back for some of these people," Reneau said.

Those wanting to vote for Reneau will have to handwrite his name on their ballot.

"I have an experience advantage not from serving in the city, but attending hundreds of city council meetings," Reneau said. "Not only in our community, but our neighboring ones too."

Both candidates said they hope to create change and prosperity throughout the city of Silsbee.