Operation One VOTE and 100 Plus Black Women Coalition of Beaumont hosting virtual 'Meet the Candidate' meeting

The meeting will take place Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, in an effort to increase the number of educated, informed voters of the candidates.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Operation One VOTE, Inc., and co-sponsor, the 100 Plus Black Women Coalition of Beaumont, Inc., will host a virtual meeting for Southeast Texans to meet candidates in the March 1 primaries.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, in an effort to increase the number of educated, informed voters of the candidates.

All county candidates, governor and state representatives, and district 22 candidates in a contested race have been invited to participate, according to Operation One Vote, Inc. President Bobbie J. Patterson.

The candidates who are in a contested race in the March 1 primary election who have confirmed are:

Michael Cooper -D, Governor

Christian Manuel Hayes-D, Texas State Representative, District 22

Joseph Paul Trahan-D, Texas State Representative, District 22

Lisa C. Weber-D, Texas State Representative, District 22

Marc Derouen-D, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Joseph L. Guillory-D, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Justin Ray Chesson-R, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Marcelo "Mo" Molfino-R, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Gene Winston-D, County Constable, Precinct 8, Unexpired Term

Ken Gunner-D, County Constable, Precinct 8, Unexpired Term

Zoom Meeting:

Meeting ID: 881 9628 1415

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,88196281415# US (Houston)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

In Texas, early-voting begins on Monday, Feb. 14 and runs through Friday, Feb. 25. Check your individual county for specific early-voting locations and times.

Voter Identification

Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

United States Passport (book or card)

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Voting by mail

If you are voting by mail your ballot must be received at your county clerk or elections administrator by March 1, 2022 at 7 p.m.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

You will need to obtain an "Application for Ballot by Mail," or ABBM, from your county's website or elections office.

You can print an application, request one be mailed to you and get more instructions here.

A new Texas law requires that your ABBM include your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.

Because the number must match the state's database it's a good idea to include both numbers on your application.

Your ABBM must be received, not postmarked, by February 18, 2022.