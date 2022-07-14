Viral video shows dog in Mid-County locked in metal cage with no relief from the heat

A mom and her son saw the puppy at 2:45 Wednesday. When they returned at 3:11 p.m., the puppy had passed away.

GROVES, Texas — A mother in Groves and her 10-year-old son saw something horrible Wednesday afternoon that they'll never forget.



"I was on my way to pick him up from his grandparent's house and I had called him to let him know that I was on my way there and he had informed me that they had saw this puppy outside that had looked dead at the time that he saw it," said mother Heather Gay.



Gay and her son Eli Scott were left speechless while taking the video.



It shows a dog locked in a metal crate with no relief from the heat.



"I’m about to cry,” Gay said. “I don't understand how that person could've done that to that puppy.”



Gay and her son saw the puppy at 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. When they returned at 3:11 p.m., the puppy had passed away.



We don't know how long the dog was locked inside. Scott said when he took the video, he didn't know what to do.



"I just wanted to help it and give it water and stuff and I just wanted to help it but I was just scared to go on their property and stuff," Scott said.



Groves Police said that no charges have been filed at this time, but they were called out to investigate.



We took this video to two animal advocates who say what happened to this dog is simply unacceptable.



"I cannot imagine what that dog went through. The dog is laying on its back because it physically can't stand anymore," said shelter director Taylor Westphal Humane Society.



"Like it's just getting out of control and it's frustrating and it's annoying. I've been turning to petitions a lot because it raises awareness," said animal advocate Matthew Fischer.



There is a petition that could use your signature regarding the abuse to the dog.



Groves Police said they're on top of the situation. It's still an ongoing investigation, but they think three suspects could be involved.