Testimony in trial of Port Arthur man accused of sexually assaulting young girl began Tuesday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury members in the Jefferson County Court House heard from a young girl who said a Port Arthur man sexually assaulted her.

Jonathon Davis is charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Davis plead not guilty to both charges.

Testimony in his trial began Tuesday before Judge Raquel West. Prosecutor Tatiana Zelezniak began opening statements by telling the jury the victim's family had waited a long time for this day to come.

Zelezniak told the jury they would hear from the victim, descriptions of what happened to her and the difficult time she had coming forward.

12News is not releasing the name or age of the victim to protect her identity.

Police, a representative of the Garth House and some of the victim’s family will also testify, according to Zelezniak.

Defense Attorney Marvin Lewis Jr encouraged the jury to look closely at the evidence that would be presented and consider family issues that would be brought up to determine if the allegations against David were credible.

Lewis said once the jury looked at the evidence, they would see his client is not guilty.

The young girl was the first person who was called to the stand.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

