Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges

JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges.

Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.

Multiple sources tell 12News these new federal charges stem from allegations he was transporting children across state lines for inappropriate sexual contact.

Isaacks has been held on multiple charges out of the two counties since his December 2021 arrest in Sabine County.

He was originally facing a total of eight state charges out of the two different counties for sex crimes against children. His bonds were set at $6.5 million over all the charges.

Isaacks is charged with five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Sabine County. He is also charged with one count of indecency with a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child out of Jasper County.



The investigation into this case began in early December when a child told his parents about alleged abuse from Isaacks, according to Jasper County Chief Deputy Scott Duncan.



One of the mothers said her son was invited to several outings with Isaacks and his family. She never thought anything of the outings until she received a call from her child.



“My child called me begging to come home on the 11th. I picked him up that evening,” the mother previously told 12News.



After picking him up and hearing about the alleged incident, the mother said she reported her son’s claims to the sheriff’s office immediately.



“He stole their innocence,” one mother said. “This man was grooming. He was grooming them. He had us, the whole community fooled.”

Parents of children who spoke out to 12News about the alleged abuse believe justice should not take this long.

"They have stolen something from our children and my baby, and that innocence, he'll never get back," one mother said.

The mothers claim Isaacks abused and groomed their sons since 2018.

"The Adam that was around my child was belligerent and acted more like a teenager and someone that had no morals or values," one mom said.

The boys have gone through therapy in order to help them heal and move forward. Both mothers feel the lives of their children have been forever changed.

"Our children have been in a nightmare every day," one mother said. "And it may not be all day, and sometimes they smile and they play, but that doesn't mean they're not hurting."

The parents said after their sons spoke out about the alleged abuse, Isaacks continued to prey on other boys for three weeks before his arrest.

"He had a routine before he even started with our children," one mother said. "He had a routine, and he knew exactly what to do. He knew how to groom not only the kids, but us as well and manipulate us."

The mothers believe Isaacks has shown no remorse.

"Right now, he doesn't feel like he did anything wrong, and he's sitting comfortably so where is his torture,” one mother said. “Where is his pain? Where is his having to look forward to the next day knowing that it could be the end?"

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

