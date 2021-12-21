TxDOT encourages drivers to celebrate responsibly with 'Drive Sober. No Regrets' holiday campaign

In 2020 alone, a quarter of traffic crash deaths involved drinking and driving in the Beaumont area.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has launched its "Drive Sober. No Regrets Campaign" to encourage Texans to celebrate the holidays responsibly.

From car crashes with devastating results to families left to grieve, TxDOT is reminding drivers that in 2020 alone, a quarter of traffic crash deaths involved drinking and driving in the Beaumont area.

Those crashes killed 93 people and seriously injured 215 more. TxDOT representative Sarah Dupree told 12News this is an important campaign.

“So, safety is our number one priority at TxDOT," Dupree said. "We're constantly trying to educate people on the dangers of drinking and driving. So we do want people to know that these types of crashes and these types of fatalities are 100 percent preventable. By just not drinking and driving, you can save a life."

While keeping that in mind for your upcoming holiday, always be vigilant and aware of your surroundings while on the road.

TxDot hopes this campaign will compel you to make smart decisions this holiday season.