Lamar women's basketball team to miss three games due to positive COVID cases

LU women's basketball will start their first year in the WAC at (0-2)

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a rough day for the Lamar women's basketball program.

This morning the university announced that tomorrow afternoon's non-conference home contest against Southeastern Louisiana canceled due to positive COVID results within the program.

Later in the afternoon, the WAC announced that the Cardinals will also be forced to miss their first two conference games scheduled for next week.

"Following numerous positive Covid-19 tests within the Lamar women’s basketball program, the Cardinals will enter a 10-day period of quarantine beginning on Dec. 21.

As a result, Lamar will be unable to play its scheduled WAC contests against Sam Houston on Dec. 30 and Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 1.

Conference policy dictates those games will be considered forfeits for the purpose of seeding for the 2022 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament. The games will be considered no-contests for NET rankings per NCAA guidelines."