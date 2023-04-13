TxDOT inviting public to help pick location of proposed US 69 Lumberton-Kountze relief route

This route would support safe and efficient north to south movement of people and goods between Beaumont and Woodville.

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is inviting the public to two different meetings to help them pick the location of a proposed evacuation route.

TxDOT's Beaumont District is proposing a US 69 relief route with the intentions of providing a route to support safe and efficient north to south movement of people and goods between Beaumont and Woodville, according to TxDOT's website.

The project would stretch approximately 20.2 miles from Cooks Lake Road, which is south of Lumberton, to FM 1003, which is north of Kountze, in Hardin County.

US 69 runs from Port Arthur to Denison, Texas and is designated as a hurricane evacuation route.

The US 69 relief route would include a new location roadway that would require 325 feet of right-of-way width.

The ultimate roadway will include two 12-foot lanes in each direction, a northbound 13-foot outside shoulder to be used as a hurricane evacuation lane and a southbound 10-foot outside shoulder, according to the website.

The project will also include a two-lane frontage road in each direction. Bicycle and pedestrian accommodations will be considered.

TxDOT representatives are hosting two in-person public meetings, in which attendees will be able to review project materials, ask questions and leave written comments.

Lumberton Public Meeting

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 6 to 8 p.m.

Lumberton Performing Arts Center

105 South LHS Drive

Lumberton, TX 77657

Kountze Public Meeting

Thursday, May 4, 2023, 6 to 8 p.m.

Kountze High School - Gymnasium

1488 FM 1293

Kountze, TX 77625

The virtual public meeting will provide the same materials as well, including providing a pre-recorded video presentation. These materials will be available by noon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Comments must be received or postmarked on or before Friday, May 19, 2023, to be a part of the official meeting record.

Online: Comment form

Comment form Online engagement Site

Email: bmtprojects@txdot.gov

bmtprojects@txdot.gov Mail: Texas Department of Transportation, US 69 Lumberton Kountze Relief Route, 8350 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77708