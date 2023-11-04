Female Jasper High School senior charged in assault of 67-year-old teacher

The 18-year-old student was charged with "injury to an elderly person" and "assault on a public servant," which are third degree felonies.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JASPER, Texas — An 18-year-old Jasper High School senior has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old teacher.

Jordynn A. Lee, 18, a senior at the school, has been charged with "injury to an elderly person" and "assault on a public servant" following an alleged assault that happened on the campus on Thursday, April 6, 2023, according to Lt. Garrett Foster of the Jasper Police Department.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.)

Lee turned herself in at the Jasper County Jail on Wednesday Foster told 12News.

Her bond has been set at $20,000 on each charge for a total bond of $40,000 according to a spokesperson at the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

As of 10 a.m., Thursday morning, she is is still in jail.

If convicted of the third degree felony charges, Lee could face from two to 10 years in a Texas prison for each charge according to the Texas Penal Code.

A school resource officer is working with Jasper Police Department detectives on the investigation Foster said previously.

12News is not identifying the teacher at this time and is awaiting a response after reaching out to the district for comment.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.