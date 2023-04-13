Reports of active shooter at Lamar Institute of Technology deemed to be hoax

Beaumont officers responded and helped Lamar Police check the buildings at LIT and could find no weapons.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Reports Thursday of an active shooter on the campus Lamar institute of Technology next to Lamar University are false.

Several other Texas colleges also received hoax threats around the same time Thursday.

Just before 10:20 a.m. Beaumont Police received notice via Lamar Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office that a person with an AR-15 style rifle was going into the IT department at LIT according to Sgt. Tom Swope of the Beaumont Police Department.

Beaumont officers responded and helped Lamar Police check the buildings at LIT and could find no weapons Swope said.

Security cameras on the campus were also checked.

A report of an active shooter at the Montagne Center also came in and officers swept the facility but found nothing.

The threats were deemed to be hoaxes according to the Beaumont Office of Emergency Management.

Before the threats were deemed to be hoaxes students and staff at LIT were notified via email of the threats told to evacuate and head to the Beaumont Civic Center according to a copy of the message provided by LIT.

The message noted that the all classes had been canceled and that the campus would be closed for the rest of the day.

Later staff was told the campus was clear and that they should return but students were not to return as classes were still canceled for the day according to an LIT spokesperson.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

The Crime Stoppers tip line and app are available and have been used by students and parents to report school threats according to Crime Stoppers Director Jeremy Raley.

He says it's good for kids and staff to know the app is always available and that anyone can report concerning behavior that they may be too scared to talk about, personally.

"It's another tool in the school's tool bag and the students because they learn a lot more than they are giving up information on. They are around the students all day long," Raley said.

It's also important for parents to make sure they are aware of what is being posted to social media according to Raley.

"Have that relationship with your child that way if they see something they aren't comfortable with they can approach you and report it," Raley said.

