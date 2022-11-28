Jefferson County Coalition for Victims of Crime to host annual Trim the Tree of Angels dedication ceremony

Attendees will be able to publicly remember their loved ones by placing an angel ornament on the tree at the courthouse.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Coalition for Victims of Crime is hosting its annual Trim the Tree of Angels ceremony to honor the lives lost due to violent crime.

The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. in the foyer of the Old Jefferson County Courthouse building, located at 1149 Pearl Street in Beaumont. A reception will follow.

The event will provide an opportunity for families to show their love, support, and dedication to victims of violent crime, according to a news release from The Jefferson County Coalition for Victims of Crime.

Attendees will be able to publicly remember their loved ones by placing an angel ornament on the tree at the courthouse.

This special yuletide observance has become a beloved annual tradition throughout Texas and highlights the care and compassion that has come to define Texans, according to the release.

The message of the event is that "one need not bear their burdens alone."

This event is open to the public. For those who have submitted an angel ornament before, all ornaments will be laid out for them to find their special ornament and to place it on the tree.

Those who are new to the event should bring an angel ornament of their choosing to place