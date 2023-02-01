'We love this town, this community' : Tacos La Shula in Orange officially closes

Owners hope that with the right time, right place and right circumstances, they'll be able to open their doors to the community again.

ORANGE, Texas — Owners of a beloved Mexican restaurant and Southeast Texas staple have announced their business is officially closed.

The owners of Taco La Shula made the announcement in a Monday afternoon Facebook post.

"It has been an amazing journey filled with times that we will never forget and memories that will last a lifetime. However, this journey is not completely over," owners said in the post.

Owners hope that with the right time, right place and right circumstances, they'll be able to open their doors to the community again.

They expressed their gratitude for all the support they've received over the years.

"It has meant the world to us to get to know all of you and have you be a part of the La Shula family. We love this town, this community and SETX and we hope that you all will continue to support us in our next adventure," owners said.

The restaurant first opened November 1, 2019, according to their Facebook.

With a heavy heart, We would like to take this time to inform everyone that we are officially closed. It has been an... Posted by Tacos “La Shula” on Monday, January 2, 2023