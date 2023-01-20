'Endless fun under one roof'| Main Event's grand opening weekend set to begin January 20

The first 200 people in line for the Main Event grand opening will win free laser tag for a year.

BEAUMONT, Texas — City officials hoped 2023 would be filled with many new opportunities for Beaumont, and Southeast Texans can expect to enjoy one of those opportunities soon.

The first 200 people in line for the Main Event grand opening will win free laser tag for a year. The grand opening is set to take place Friday, January 20, 2023, at noon at 5380 Rexora Drive.

There are events planned for the entire weekend to make sure that the fun and festivities go beyond Friday.

"We hope to see you opening weekend so you can enjoy hundreds of video games, bowling, billiards, and endless fun under one roof," venue officials said in a release.

Starting January 21 through January 27, Pins for a Purpose will take the place. Throughout the event, the venue will donate $10 to Gift of Life every time someone gets a strike in lane 10.

Main Event will donate up to $10,000.

Families will also have the chance to get a free "Big Super Fun Sundae" on January 22, 2023. All attendees have to do is order the sundae by 3 p.m. and finish it in under five minutes.

The venue's general manager previously told 12News that she and her team are looking to bring more than 200 jobs to the area.

There’s even more fun for your family to enjoy, even after grand opening weekend, with specials every Monday and Tuesday!