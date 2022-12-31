Beaumont man accused of pistol-whipping clerk during New Year's Eve robbery at area Family Dollar facing multiple charges

Derrick Derane Jones is also a suspect in another robbery in Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 54-year-old Beaumont man accused of hitting a clerk with a pistol during a New Year's Eve robbery is facing multiple charges.

It happened Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Family Dollar located in the 2200 block of Gulf Street after receiving a call about a disturbance shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police believe Derrick Derane Jones robbed a store clerk and pistol-whipped her with an air soft pistol, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Jones was allegedly forcing the clerk to an area with money when the first officer got to the scene. Police said Jones ran from the officer and was later taken into custody after resisting arrest.

Officers took Jones to the Jefferson County Jail. He is charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

Jones is also a suspect in at least one other robbery in Beaumont, according to the release. He is being held on bonds totaling more than $100,000.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of Gulf Street in reference to a disturbance.

Derrick Derane Jones, a 54 year old Beaumont man, robbed the clerk and pistol whipped her with an air soft pistol. He was forcing the clerk to an area with money when the first officer arrived on scene. Jones ran from the officer and was later apprehended after resisting arrest.

Jones was transported to Jefferson County Jail and booked in for Aggravated Robbery- $100,000 bond, Evading Arrest- 5,000 bond, and Resisting Arrest – 5,000 bond.

Jones is a suspect in at least one other Beaumont robbery.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.