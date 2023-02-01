'Come back in the right way' : Tacos La Shula in Orange to reopen as drive-thru only restaurant

Although the new menu won't be exactly the same, owners promise they'll still have the classics, such as birria tacos, birria quesadillas, street tacos and more.

ORANGE, Texas — Two months after shutting down, an Orange restaurant has announced they will be back to serve Southeast Texans.

Tacos La Shula closed for business January 2023.

"It has been an amazing journey filled with times that we will never forget and memories that will last a lifetime. However, this journey is not completely over," owners said in a previous Facebook post.

On April 17, 2023, owners made the big announcement via Facebook Live, saying they will be reopening as a drive-thru restaurant in a new location, serving only to-go orders.

This new concept would allow staff to provide faster service.

“Quick, affordable and good," the owners said in the live stream.

The new Tacos La Shula is located at 5602 Highway 87 in Orange, nearby Little Cypress-Mauriceville school campuses.

Although the menu won't be exactly the same as before, owners promise they'll still have the classics, such as birria tacos, birria quesadillas, birria burritos, homemade tortillas, street tacos and more.

Owners say if there is a demand for menu items they served previously, they'll consider adding them back to the new menu.

When asked if they'll still be serving margaritas, owners say that is to be determined.

Tacos La Shula will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will offer breakfast tacos, breakfast burritos, coffee and smoothies.

Owners say they will try to open within the next three to four weeks.

Throughout the live stream, owners expressed gratitude for the community's ongoing support and are happy to be back serving the people of Southeast Texas.

"Come back in the right way," the owners said in the stream.

Customers can follow the restaurant's official Facebook account to be updated on a grand-opening date.

The restaurant first opened November 1, 2019, according to their Facebook.