New Vote Centers set to improve access, increase voter turnout on Election Day in Orange County

Vote Centers are "Election Day polling locations where any Orange County registered voter may vote, regardless of what precinct they reside in."

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Orange County officials believe an upcoming change will improve access to voting and increase voter turnout on Election Day.

The Orange County Elections Department is introducing countywide Vote Centers. These are, "Election Day polling locations where any Orange County registered voter may vote, regardless of what precinct they reside in," according to an Orange County release.

Residents were previously required to vote at an assigned precinct location the day of elections.

"Beginning on May 6, 2023, these new Vote Centers will allow convenient voting on Election Day no matter where you live, work, or go to school in Orange County," officials said in a release.

The centers are set to come with old and new aspects to make the voting process easier. Vote Centers will have the same check in that voters are used to, according to the release.

Voters will be able to make their candidate choice on the ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device. Using the device, voters will be able to confirm their selections before printing their ballot.

Once the ballot is printed, the voter can verify their choices again before depositing it in the ballot box.

There will be five countywide Vote Centers available during the May 6, 2023 Municipal Election. There will be 23 for the November 2023 election, according to the release.

Those who would like additional information on elections can c=visit the Orange County Election website at www.co.orange.tx.us/departments/ElectionsAdministration. There you can find election locations, hours, sample ballots and more.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device .