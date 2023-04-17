x
Crime

Man injured after bullet goes through window of Jasper home Saturday, investigation underway

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police are investigating after a man was shot at his home in the 100 block of Parker Drive.

Lt. Garrett Foster told 12News it happened Saturday. A bullet came through the man's window and hit him while he was inside his house. 

The man was shot in the arm. At this time, no arrests have been made. 

