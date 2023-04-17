Man injured after bullet goes through window of Jasper home Saturday, investigation underway

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police are investigating after a man was shot at his home in the 100 block of Parker Drive.

Lt. Garrett Foster told 12News it happened Saturday. A bullet came through the man's window and hit him while he was inside his house.

The man was shot in the arm. At this time, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.