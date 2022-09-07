Surveillance video shows 1 of 2 Beaumont businesses burglarized Saturday night

The owner of Marisela's Tamales on Walden Road says the man in the surveillance video stole $400 from two cash registers and their tip jar, plus some beer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont businesses are picking up the pieces after they were broken into late Saturday night.

Beaumont Police say a man broke into Marisela's Tamales off Walden Road around 10 p.m. Saturday before walking down to a nearby State Farm office and breaking in there, too.

The owner of Marisela's Tamales says the accused burglar stole hundreds of dollars and beer from the family-owned restaurant.

Employees from State Farm say nothing was taken from their location that they know of.

Israel Ahumada and his family own and operate Marisela's Tamales. They say it hurts to have someone break into their small restaurant and take from them.

Ahumada was sitting at home Sunday morning when he got a call that the front door at his business was shattered.

He says the man in surveillance video stole more than $400 from two cash registers and their tip jar, plus some beer.

Ahumada says after the man broke into a nearby State Farm office, he came back to Marisela's, possibly looking for a safe and more money.

"There's no need for that, man. I mean c'mon. The guy he's moving around, he can get a job you know. I don't see why not," Ahumada said.

Ahumada is grateful no one was hurt in the break in, but says the damages will likely cost him over $1,000.

Beaumont police ask folks to please call 409-832-1234 if they have any info on where the suspect could be.















