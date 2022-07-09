Groves Police investigate after man shot in foot Tuesday night

One man was injured and one other was arrested following the shooting.

GROVES, Texas — Police in Groves are investigating after a Tuesday night shooting sent one man to the hospital and one to jail.

Groves officers were called to a gas station at Main Ave and Gulfway Dr at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot according to Sgt. John Hudson.

The wounded man, who was not cooperative with police, was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital.

He would only tell officers someone shot him for no reason, Hudson said.

When officers arrived they noticed a man wearing a hoodie walk into the store and put something on a shelf. They then found a gun on the shelf and arrested the main on a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon according to Hudson.

Police say shell casings found at the scene of the shooting are similar to ones found inside the store.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

