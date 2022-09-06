Seguin Police search for 5 robbery suspects after stolen vehicle recovered in Port Arthur

Seguin Police were told that five people removed the male driver and his female passenger from the Dodge Charger and begin assaulting the driver.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Seguin Police Department is asking the public's help in finding five robbery suspects after a vehicle they stole was recovered in Port Arthur.

On September 6 at around 8:46 p.m., Seguin Police Officers responded to a robbery that happened in the Walmart parking lot located at 550 South State Highway 123 Bypass, according to a news release from the Seguin Police Department.

When they got there, officers were told that five individuals approached the victim’s Dodge Charger. They removed the 16-year-old male driver and his 15-year-old female passenger from the vehicle and assaulted the driver, according to the release.

The five suspects then left in the victim’s vehicle.

Seguin EMS transported the driver to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The vehicle was later recovered in Port Arthur.

This case remains under investigation by Seguin Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who has any additional information about this crime are encouraged to call the Seguin Criminal Investigation Division at 830-379-2123.

If you have any information about this crime and want to remain anonymous, you can call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-TIPS or submit the information online at https://guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you may be entitled to a cash reward.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.