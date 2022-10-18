'Red Lady' exhibit at Beaumont Police Department honors those who died from domestic violence

“Many die each year in acts of domestic violence in the United States. Each one has a story."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The entrance of the Beaumont Police Department is lined with life-sized figures as Southeast Texans honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence.

In 2021, seven domestic violence homicides occurred in the city of Beaumont.

“Many die each year in acts of domestic violence in the United States," Bonnie Spotts, community relations director for Family Services of Southeast Texas, said in a release. "Each one has a story. Each one has a name.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. In commemoration of it, Family Services of Southeast Texas placed Silent Witnesses, also known as the “Red Ladies,” at the steps of the Beaumont Police Department.

The Silent Witness “Red Lady” exhibit has life-sized figures that represent the women and children who have died from acts of domestic violence.

Each figure has a shield. Those shield list a number and a year, representing the number of domestic violence deaths that occurred that year in Texas.

Family Services of Southeast Texas shares the stories of domestic violence survivors across the six counties they serve in Texas. Those counties are Jefferson County, Hardin County, Orange County, Newton County, Jasper County, and Tyler County.

Earlier in October, the Red Ladies were placed at the Tyler County Courthouse.

A small group of volunteers, who aimed to educate others and put an end to domestic violence through community-based exhibits, started the Silent Witness National initiative in 1990.

From that group, the initiative grew into an international presence with projects not only in all 50 U.S. states, but also 23 other countries.

For interviews with the Beaumont Police Department, the organization suggests reaching out to Sgt. Yvette Borrero. Sgt. Borrero has worked with in the "special crimes" united covering domestic violence for 29 years.

Sgt. Borrero can be reached at 409-832-7190.

Organization members also encourage Southeast Texans to reach out to Family Services Executive Director Deborah Tomov or Community Relations Director Bonnie Spotts at 409-833-2668.

