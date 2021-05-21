State allocates millions to Southeast Texas cities, helping with future flood relief

State leaders announced the approval of flood control projects in Orange County and the cities of Jasper and Kirbyville.

JASPER, Texas — Tens of millions of dollars will help Southeast Texas counties protect people from future flooding after state leaders announced Friday the approval of infrastructure projects to improve drainage in the region.

The Texas General Land Office allocated the money because of how bad things got during Harvey in 2017. The GLO gave Orange County $19.5 million to help with drainage in West Orange and Vidor.

Orange County's not alone. The GLO approved $29.4 million for Jasper County as well. This includes flood control projects in the cities of Jasper and Kirbyville.

These projects are to directly benefit thousands of residents in a mainly low-to-moderate income areas that have faced storm damages in the past six years.

Commissioner George P. Bush came to town himself on Friday to deliver the money, saying in part, “The funding GLO is announcing today is historic. Access to this kind of funding has never been available before to most of the low-to-moderate income communities that will be using these funds for system-wide infrastructure improvements that will prevent dangerous flooding and make life better for generations of Texans.”

Other state leaders such as Texas Senator Robert Nichols, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Mayor Randy Branch, West Orange Mayor Randy Branch Jasper County Judge Mark Allen and Vidor Mayor Pro Tem Misty Songe were among other county leaders at the meeting held at the Jasper County Annex.

