409 Search and Rescue Team helping evacuate residents ahead of more rainfall

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Southeast Texas residents in low-lying areas are taking precautions to ensure they remain safe and dry ahead of more heavy rainfall expected in the region.

Families are already calling for assistance from local volunteers like the 409 Search and Rescue Team to help them evacuate from their homes.

The 409 Search and Rescue team was dispatched to Mauriceville Friday afternoon to help a family and their furry friends evacuate from their neighborhood along Cow Bayou.

The water surrounding the family's home reached the chests of the volunteers who were sent out to help. The family of three and their three dogs were able to evacuate by boat.

The 409 Search and Rescue Team is not affiliated with a fire department or police department. Southeast Texans in need of voluntary assistance can contact the 409 Search and Rescue Team on their website or Facebook Page.

A disaster declaration has been issued in Orange County, and other Southeast Texas counties such as Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, and Tyler counties.

Officials are advising residents to stay off the roadways if possible and in the event of an emergency, call 911.