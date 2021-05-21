Hardin County judge issues disaster declaration, voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas

People who live along areas such as Village Creek in Lumberton remain should remain on alert, according to county Judge Wayne McDaniel.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel issued a voluntary evacuation on Friday for people in low-lying areas.

By the Neches River in north Beaumont, water levels are rising. While some local officials are concerned about the river levels, others aren't too worried about additional river flooding.

People who live along Village Creek in Lumberton remain should remain on alert, according to McDaniel.



"I think a lot of people let their guard down since the forecast earlier this week didn't come to pass, which we're very thankful for, but if this comes to pass, I just want people to be prepared. I didn't want them to think that this is all over," the judge said.



McDaniel issued a disaster declaration early Friday along with a voluntary evacuation order for low-lying areas in Hardin County.

"We don't wanna have to put our first responders in harm's way tonight at midnight trying to rescue people, and so as many people as we can possibly be best prepared ahead of time, and we just want them to keep an eye on things," McDaniel said.



He fears a couple more inches of rain on top of saturated ground could translate into trouble.



Along the Neches River in Jefferson County things look worse but county Judge Jeff Branick isn't too concerned.



"We don't have any hydrological data from the National Weather Service. In any case, we're gonna experience any problems on the Neches here," Branick said.



The river has swallowed up Collier's Ferry Park in Beaumont, but Branick says dredging 'down river' should help the water drain.

Branick knows after water happened Monday, people in Fannett are nervous. He believes this time, things will be better.



"It does not appear that with the forecast totals we're hearing about we're gonna have to have any search and rescue operations or anything like that, or high water rescue plans," Branick said.



McDaniel is hoping rainfall amounts stay on the lower end of things as he says they're preparing for the worst and praying for the best.