'It will be a success' | Spindletop Center hopes new mobile clinic in Kountze will help those in rural Hardin County areas

The clinic is located in front of the Hardin County Courthouse.

KOUNTZE, Texas — Mental health experts are confident that their efforts to bring care to more rural areas will benefit members of the Hardin County community.

The Spindletop Center hosted a grand opening event for its mobile RV clinic on Tuesday. The clinic is located in front of the Hardin County Courthouse in Kountze.

The new mobile RV clinic is a part of a Spindletop Center effort to reach Southeast Texas’ more rural communities. The mobile clinic offers scheduled adult outpatient services and will be open every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Available due to support from Moody Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, we are glad to bring these services to the local community and are confident that it will be a success," Holly Borel, chief executive officer of Spindletop Center, said.

Spindletop served more than 1300 people in Hardin County during their most recent fiscal year. The mobile clinic aims to make it easier for people in more rural areas of Hardin County to get care.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the residents of Hardin County better access to mental healthcare through our Mobile Clinic," Borel said.

From a Spindletop Center release:

The community is welcome to the grand opening event on August 2. Spindletop Center CEO Holly Borel and Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel will both be in attendance to say a few words. The mobile RV clinic will also be open for viewing