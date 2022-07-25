Crews battling large fire at Central City Baptist Church in Beaumont

The call regarding the fire came in shortly after 10 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at the Central City Baptist Church in Beaumont.

The call regarding the fire came in shortly after 10 p.m., according to Beaumont Police Department call logs. The call came from the 1700 block of Franklin Street and Avenue E.

A 12News crew at the scene saw a large amount of flames and smoke coming from the building.

At this time, it unclear how the fire started or if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

